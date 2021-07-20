Seventh person named and charged in Boston Class A drug ring

He along with six others has been charged

A person has joined six others to be charged with conspiracy to supply and produce drugs in Boston, after £50,000 worth of Class A substances were found by police.

Officers charged six people with conspiracy to supply Class A drugs on Monday, after a series of executed warrants in Boston on May 10.

Police searched properties at Witham Bank, Mandarin Drive and Tennyson Close, where they seized thousands of pounds and controlled Class A drugs with an estimated value of £50,000.

A seventh person has now been charged, and David Leggatt, 49, of Mandarin Drive, Boston will be remanded in custody ahead of a Lincoln Crown Court date at a later appearance.

Leggatt joins the following with his drug charge offences in the area:

Tammy Newark, (also known as Tammy Murphy) 57 of Witham Bank West, Boston

Teresa Murphy, 58 of Tennyson Close, Boston

Gail Murphy, 51 of Horseshoe Lane, Kirton in Boston

Shauna Rivers, (also known as Georgia Kennett) 66 of Tennyson Close, Boston

Tony Benge, 35 of Middlecott Close, Boston

Joanna Calcada, 44 of Chapel Street, Boston

Senior Investigating Officer Detective Sergeant Simon Dovaston said: “I’d like to give thanks to all officers involved in this investigation, with resources from response and neighbourhood policing teams, operational support teams and the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) for their hard work and their efforts in tackling illegal drugs supply and drug use in Boston.

“It also reiterates our message that this type of criminality will not be tolerated in Boston and wherever we can, we will work hard to take action and take drugs off our streets. We’d like to thank the public for their help and support while officers continue with the investigation.”