The Lincolnite tries: Sweet treats from P.S. I Fudge You

A generous gesture of fudge donations to lift spirits of the local community during lockdown has spawned into a fully-fledged business, set up by a Lincoln-based woman.

Kayleigh Page-Scutt first made a batch of fudge for the people in her local community in Lincoln, hoping to boost spirits during the difficulty of coronavirus lockdown.

After receiving rave reviews, she and her husband Tom set up P.S. I Fudge You in January 2021, named after the famous rom-com P.S. I Love You, while also holding double meaning given the couple’s surname initials.

Since setting up the business, Kayleigh wanted to test the limits of flavour with fudge, and create something totally unique.

The menu is refreshed every few weeks with new challenging flavours to make, from the deliciously bizarre Percy Pig and liquorice flavours to rich, chocolatey ones as well as pornstar martini cocktail tastes.

Demand has soared since it began, and Kayleigh told The Lincolnite that people have now been ordering from all over the country, including in Essex and Wales.

“We can’t believe the reaction it got, we’ve even got the winner of Britain’s Next Top Model as a regular customer!”

It is yet another lockdown idea that grew into success, and Kayleigh says it’s all about finding something you love to do.

“I just love being creative,” she said. “It’s something really different and we love to express ourselves through producing this fudge.”

The couple have converted a room in their house in order to provide Kayleigh with a separate kitchen solely for her fudge making, which is just one of many exciting steps for P.S. I Fudge You in the future.

They recently set up a stall at their first ever pop-up event in Sleaford, selling out their stock within hours, and are now planning to do more in the coming months.

The company began as a make to order business, but are now making personalised boxes, birthday and celebration cakes made entirely of fudge, and offering goodie bags of different flavours.

The bags range from £5.50 to £6.50 and can be ordered via their social media platforms, be it Facebook or Instagram.