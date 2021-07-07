The Lincolnite Tries: The tasty new menu at Craft Lincoln
Essential foods with quirky names
Craft in Lincoln has launched a brand new menu this week, so naturally The Lincolnite had to go and sample it.
The Lincoln High Street bar’s new menu officially launched on Monday, July 5, with a host of burgers, wraps, pizzas and sharing platters to choose from.
Among the new items on the menu are the returning house kebabs, with a choice of either marinated chargrilled chicken or halloumi served with garlic and pesto sourdough flatbread. The house kebabs cost £11.95.
There are some great new burgers featured, including the chicken ‘n’ squeak (chicken breast and crispy halloumi) and the big piggy (beef patty with BBQ pulled pork and Monterey Jack cheese), costing between £8,95 and £10.95.
As for pizzas, the Philly cheesesteak comes with smoked cheesy sauce and sliced red onion, while the vegetarian Goats Malone pizza has goats cheese with aubergine, pepper and courgette.
A variety of affordable panini and wraps can also be found on the menu at around £7.50, such as the Hail Ceasar Wrap with chicken and bacon, and the Sweet Like Falafel Wrap with sweet potato bites.
Each dish has a healthy touch, particularly the new salads on offer, including smoked salmon, beetroot and avocado salad and one with goats cheese, beetroot and pesto.
Craft is open from 12pm until 11pm seven days a week, serving cocktails and food across its two floors and beer garden.