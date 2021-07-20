Touching tributes to popular physio killed in A15 crash

There have been 626 cases of coronavirus and three COVID deaths in Greater Lincolnshire on Tuesday.

The government’s COVID-19 dashboard on Tuesday reported 365 new cases in Lincolnshire, 185 in North East Lincolnshire and 76 in North Lincolnshire.

The number is nearly 10% lower than last Tuesday’s 684 cases.

NHS England has reported no new deaths in hospital figures across the Greater Lincolnshire region.

However, government figures, which include deaths both inside and out of hospital as well as the deaths of Lincolnshire residents outside of the county, recorded two further deaths in Lincolnshire and one in North East Lincolnshire.

Lincolnshire has “probably got more COVID circulating in the population than we’ve ever had” health bosses have said.

Infection rates in Greater Lincolnshire for the seven days up to July 19 continue to show increases across the board with North East Lincolnshire remaining as the highest with a rate of 960.7 per 100,000 population.

It comes as people in the north of the county have been advised to avoid A&E departments in Scunthorpe, Grimsby and Goole as high demand caused significant delays.

The Northern Lincolnshire and Goole NHS Foundation Trust told patients not to attend A&E unless “absolutely necessary” and to consider alternative options for minor ailments, such as GPs or pharmacies.

Meanwhile, growing numbers of revellers and nightclub industry professionals have shown anger at plans to require double vaccination proof at venue doors.

In Lincolnshire, people have accused the government of blackmail and “closing the stable door after the horse has bolted.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on Monday that the measure could come into force in September amid rising cases in younger people.

Nationally on Tuesday, cases increased by 46,558 to 5,519,602 while deaths rose by 96 to 128,823 – the highest number since March 24.

Nationally, Downing Street has said those who are “pinged” by the COVID app must self-isolate.

However, the app has always been voluntary to download and alerts are advisory.

It follows hundreds of thousands of pings being sent out over recent days, resulting in people self-isolating and missing work.

However, the government has ruled out a “critical workers” list and told employers they must apply for any exemptions to the rules.

Elsewhere, further revelations from the PM’s former advisor have alleged Mr Johnson sent WhatsApp messages saying he no longer believed “all this NHS overwhelmed stuff.”

In an interview with BBC’s political editor Laura Kuennsberg to be aired Tuesday night, Mr Cummings claimed Mr Johnson was reluctant to enact the second lockdown as most people dying were “essentially all over 80”.

Coronavirus data for Greater Lincolnshire on Tuesday, July 20

75,374 cases (up 626)

49,521 in Lincolnshire (up 365)

11,634 in North Lincolnshire (up 76)

14,219 in North East Lincolnshire (up 185)

2,204 deaths (up three)

1,627 from Lincolnshire (up two)

302 from North Lincolnshire (no change)

275 from North East Lincolnshire (up one)

of which 1,318 hospital deaths (no change)

818 at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust (up one)

43 at Lincolnshire Community Health Service hospitals (no change)

1 at Lincolnshire Partnership Foundation Trust (no change)

456 in Northern Lincolnshire (NLAG) (no change)

5,519,602 UK cases, 128,823 deaths

DATA SOURCE — FIGURES CORRECT AT THE TIME OF THE LATEST UPDATE. POSTCODE DATA INCLUDES DEATHS NOT IN HEALTHCARE FACILITIES OR IN HOSPITALS OUTSIDE AUTHORITY BOUNDARIES.