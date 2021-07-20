Touching tributes to popular physio killed in A15 crash
RIP Andrew
A man in his 30s killed in a tragic three-vehicle crash on the A15 in the early hours of this morning, has been named locally.
Andrew Naylor was a fitness trainer in Lincoln who ran Naylor’s Sport and Occupational Rehab, and he tragically lost his life in a crash on the A15 near Caenby Corner on Tuesday morning.
Andrew, who was driving a blue X type Jaguar, was involved in a crash with a white Vauxhall Ampera and a white curtain sided Renault HGV at 5.56am.
He sadly died at the scene and police are now appealing for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.
Andrew also spent time as a volunteer therapist for Lincoln City Football Club in the past, according to his website.
Burn Fitness, who used Andrew as a physio at their gym, posted a tribute to Facebook saying: “It is with great sadness that we have to share with you the news that our physio Andrew Naylor passed away this morning.
“We know many of you were friends as well as clients of Andy’s and will feel his loss greatly. Our love and thoughts are with his friends and family.”
To get in touch with officers about the incident, call 101 or email [email protected] and quote incident 62 of July 20.