Two Lincoln teenage girls missing for four days

There have been 2,592 new cases of coronavirus so far this week in Lincolnshire as concern rises over future travel restrictions.

The government’s COVID-19 dashboard on Friday reported 458 new cases in Lincolnshire, 93 in North East Lincolnshire and 75 in North Lincolnshire.

The figure is 2% higher than last Friday’s 612 cases – but 18% down on the 3,130 cases by this time last week.

NHS figures have reported two further hospital deaths in Northern Lincolnshire and Goole hospitals trust on Friday – bringing the weekly tally across Greater Lincolnshire’s hospitals to six.

Government figures, however, showed four further updates to their deaths data, bringing the total for the week to 10.

Nationally, cases increased by 29,622 to 5,830,774 while deaths rose by 85 to a total of 129,583.

Across England, the R number has fallen slightly to between 1.1. and 1.4 – last week it was between 1.2 and 1.4.

Meanwhile, data from the Office for National Statistics across the week ending July 24 showed approximately one in 65 people in England were estimated to have had coronavirus.

The government has come under attack from French ministers today after placing the country on an “amber plus” travel list.

UK officials say the move is due to a new Beta variant, with transport secretary Grant Shapps defending the move to Sky News, he called the new variant a “big concern”.

It has left France adrift in terms of the UK’s quarantine rules with all the surrounding EU countries having self-isolation requirements removed from August 2.

Fully vaccinated visitors from the United States will also be able to arrive without needing to quarantine from that date.

Meanwhile, there have been warnings that Spain could be placed on a new amber watchlist, iNews has reported, while Italy has extended its quarantine list to include Britons – despite the government’s move the opposite way.

The next update to the UK’s travel restrictions is expected on Wednesday or Thursday next week. The Telegraph has reported that up to 77 countries are being reviewed for the green list.

However, there have been warnings that stricter rules may be brought in for places such as Malta, Madeira and Israel.

Coronavirus data for Greater Lincolnshire on Friday, July 29

80,799 cases (up 626)

52,761 in Lincolnshire (up 458)

12,431 in North Lincolnshire (up 75)

15,607 in North East Lincolnshire (up 93)

2,216 deaths (up four)

1,630 from Lincolnshire (up one)

304 from North Lincolnshire (no change)

282 from North East Lincolnshire (up three)

of which 1,326 hospital deaths (up two)

820 at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust (up one)

43 at Lincolnshire Community Health Service hospitals (no change)

1 at Lincolnshire Partnership Foundation Trust (no change)

462 in Northern Lincolnshire (NLAG) (up two)

5,830,774 UK cases, 129,583 deaths

DATA SOURCE — FIGURES CORRECT AT THE TIME OF THE LATEST UPDATE. POSTCODE DATA INCLUDES DEATHS NOT IN HEALTHCARE FACILITIES OR IN HOSPITALS OUTSIDE AUTHORITY BOUNDARIES.