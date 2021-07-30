Two Lincoln teenage girls missing for four days
Have you seen Paige or Daniella?
Two teenage girls who were last seen four days ago are missing from the Lincoln area and police are appealing for help to find them.
It is believed that Paige Morris and Daniella Halstead, who are both 16-years-old, might be together.
Paige is described as five foot, six inches tall, with a slim build and long straight brown hair.
Daniella is described as five foot, four inches tall, with shoulder length brown hair.
She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and leggings. Police said she may have changed into a short black dress and have a pale blue shoulder bag.
Anyone with information regarding Paige and Daniella’s whereabouts is being urged to call 101 quoting incident number 369 of July 26.