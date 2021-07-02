Wildlife Photographer of the Year exhibition arrives at The Collection in Lincoln
From July 3 to September 19.
A world-renowned exhibition – Wildlife Photographer of the Year – will be hosted by The Collection Museum from this weekend.
The exhibition, which is on loan from the Natural History Museum, will run between July 3 and September 19.
Wildlife Photographer of the Year is described as the most prestigious event of its kind. It features images capturing fascinating animal behaviour, spectacular species and the breathtaking diversity of the natural world.
Tickets can be booked online here and are priced at £6 for adults, £5 for concessions and £4 for children aged 16 and under.
This year’s award-winning images will embark on an international tour that will allow them to be seen by over a million people.
Dr Tim Littlewood, Executive Director of Science at the Natural History Museum and member of the judging panel, said: “This competition has an outstanding reputation in attracting the world’s very best photographers, naturalists and young photographers.
“There has never been a more vital time for audiences all over the world to re-engage with the natural world, and what better way than this inspiring and provocative exhibition.
“Photography’s unique ability to spark conversation and curiosity is certainly special. We hope that this year’s exhibition will provide an opportunity for audiences to pause, reflect and ignite a passion of advocating for the natural world.”
Jenny Gleadell, exhibitions and interpretation officer at The Collection, said: “This is a wonderful opportunity to see exceptional images of animals from across the world, showing their fascinating behaviour, spectacular species and the breath-taking diversity of the natural world. We are delighted to bring this exhibition to Lincoln.”
Wildlife Photographer of the Year first launched in 1965 and attracted 361 entries. Today the competition receives over 49,000 entires from all over the world.