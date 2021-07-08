Young man killed in B1190 crash near Lincoln
A woman and a child were also injured
A man in his 20s has died following a crash on the B1190 Doddington Road this afternoon.
The collision happened near to the Tom Otter’s Lane and A57 junction near Saxilby just after 3.30pm on Thursday, July 8.
Lincolnshire Police said in a statement that, despite the best efforts of medical staff, one man was pronounced dead at the scene.
A woman and child travelling in a different vehicle were taken to hospital to be treated for their injuries.
Police added that their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
The road was closed at 3.30pm and will remain closed while officers carry out initial investigations and recovery vehicles tonight.
Police issued the following statement: “We are appealing for anyone who was in the area and may have witnessed the collision to contact us as soon as possible.
“We would be keen to see any dashcam footage which might have captured the vehicles prior to the collision, or the collision itself.
“If you can help with our investigations, please contact us in the following ways:
- “Email link [email protected]incs.police.uk, please remember to reference incident 293 of the 8th July in the subject box.
- Via our non-emergency number 101, quoting incident 293 of 8th July.
- Through the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org”