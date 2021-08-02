Arrest after man hit by car in Gainsborough fatal incident

A 76-year-old man has been arrested and taken into custody in connection with a tragic incident as police continue to investigate the death of a 74-year-old male, who is believed to have been struck by a car in Gainsborough.

One of Lincolnshire Police’s officers was flagged down by a motorist on Middlefield Lane to report a man seriously injured in the road at around 11.15pm on Friday, July 30.

Paramedics treated him at the scene but, despite their best efforts, the man was pronounced dead a short time later. The man’s next of kin are being assisted by specially trained officers.

The arrested man has since been released under investigation, while police issued a correction to the victim’s age on Monday, August 2 stating that he was 76 and not 77.

Lincolnshire Police are now making a specific appeal for information relating to the death and are seeking anyone who saw a blue Renault Clio, between an 05 and 16 plate, driving in the Gainsborough area between 10.30pm and 11.30pm on July 30 to get in touch.

Police said the vehicle is likely to have undercarriage damage. The force added on Sunday, August 1 that they would also like to hear from anyone who is aware of a blue Renault Clio that had not been seen in the last 36 hours.

Anyone with information, no matter how small or insignificant you may think it is, is being urged to contact police on 101 or via email at [email protected] quoting incident number 523 July 30.

Alternatively, it can be reported through the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online here.