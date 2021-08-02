Behind bars: Criminals locked up in Lincolnshire in July

A man and a woman convicted of multiple horrific child sex offences, a vehicle theft gang, a burglar, and a former police worker who stored an explosive device with a modified shotgun cartridge and tampon wick, were among those jailed in July.

The Lincolnite‘s court reporters cover all the biggest cases heard in courts in our region every day.

Here’s a round up of signifiant cases resulting in prison sentences in the county:

Kyde Muray

Kyde Murray, 28, from Scunthorpe, was jailed for a total of nine years and four months after an aggravated burglary in 2018 which saw the victim hospitalised by a weapon.

See the full story here.

Adrian Bell & Charlotte Killingsworth

A man and a woman from Lincoln were jailed for a combined total of more than 10 years after multiple horrific child sex offences. Adrian Bell, 53, was sentenced to seven years and two months in prison, while Charlotte Killingsworth, 52, was jailed for three years.

See the full story here.

Vehicle theft gang

Seven men, including six from Boston, were jailed for over 30 years collectively as part of a crime gang which stole around £2.4 million worth of vehicles.

The six Boston men are Juozas Paulaskas, Edgaras Balcinas, Gintaulas Kancevicius, Jonas Steponavicius, Oleg Suchovcov, Justas Urbanavicius, while Valdas Bajorinas from Whittlesey near Peterborough was also put behind bars.

See the full story here.

Nathan Newman

Nathan Newman, 32, of The Furlongs, Market Rasen, who carried out a terrifying attack on a family after bursting into their home, has been jailed for six years.

See the full story here.

Liviu-Ciprian Petrea

A van driver who caused a fatal collision when he drove after just two and a half hours of sleep was jailed for two years and six months. Liviu-Ciprian Petrea turned directly into the path of an oncoming HGV as he made a right turn resulting in a collision in which his passenger and close friend Costin-Alin Rafaila lost his life.

See the full story here.

Zoe Ashley Watts

A former police worker and YouTube survivalist who made an Improvised Explosive Device with a modified shotgun cartridge and tampon wick was jailed for over two years. Zoe Ashley Watts, 35, who worked for Lincolnshire Police for eight years, was sentenced to 27 months in prison.

See the full story here.

Luke Mills

A banned driver who nearly killed a 12-year-old boy while trying to evade a pursuing police officer was jailed for 14 months. Luke Mills, 29, of Upsall Court in Kirton near Boston, was also disqualified from driving for three years.

See the full story here.

Martin Thompson

A banned driver has been described as ‘morally’ to blame for a crash between a police car following him and a motorbike, which left the rider with signifiant injuries. Martin Thompson, who was serving a nine-month driving ban, was jailed for 12 months and was banned from driving for three years and six months.

See the full story here.

Jack Kidd

*No photograph of the defendant was available from Lincolnshire Police due to length of sentence

Bourne man Jack Kidd, 29, who carried out an attack with a metal bar after bursting into a house, was sentenced to eight months in jail.

See the full story here.