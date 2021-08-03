Ex JTF boss dismisses uphill Lincoln cinema complex rumours
Interested businesses have already come forward
The former managing director of JTF has ruled out suggestions the recently closed Lincoln store could be turned into a cinema and entertainment venue.
The Greetwell Road JTF closed permanently, along with all 12 stores in the country, when the business fell into administration this week.
It is understood around 500 jobs were lost nationally as a result of the closures.
Signage which remains at the entrance, however, sparked reports that a cinema complex could take its place.
The notice appeared to suggest a licensing proposal had been submitted for entertainment, including films and music, and the sale of alcohol at the premises.
No proposals appeared to have been submitted to the City of Lincoln Council for a change of use for the building.
Arthur Harris, Director of Campelino Coffee and ex MD of the struggling discount warehouse store told reporters his company had no plans for the building and it would revert to the landlord.
Mr Harris told The Lincolnite: “Campelino has no interest in any cinemas, never will have, and will not be having anything to do with the JTF brand.”
Readers of The Lincolnite were quick to leave their suggestions on the future of the building.
Rebecca Frankish said: “Why not a Doncaster thing, with ice rink and swimming pool with slides?”
An ice rink was a popular request on social media, as well as calls for a soft play centre.
Carrie Townsend added: “It would be nice to have some kind of entertainment up this end and some nice restaurants… no coffee shops.”