Four people still fighting for their lives after Lincoln memorial car meet crash
One person has now been released from hospital
Four people are still in a serious condition after cars crashed at high speed into spectators at a memorial in Lincoln over the weekend, as one person has now been released from hospital.
Just after 10pm on Saturday on Whisby Road, a large group of people gathered for the memorial of Damian Buckle, 36, a popular biker who died in a crash earlier this month. But two cars crashed into each other at high speed and ploughed into spectators before ending up in a ditch.
A total of five people were taken to hospital, four of which were in serious condition, while the other is still considered critical after being put in a medically induced coma.
One person has now been released from hospital, but three remain in treatment with serious injuries and another in a critical condition.
Lincolnshire Police has not released any more details about the casualties at this stage.
Officers are still investigating the incident and want people who were there or anyone with information to come forward.
Lead Investigating Officer, Sergeant James Kirk from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit (SCIU), said: “We continue to investigate all circumstances of the incident, including the speeds that the vehicles were travelling, and their locations in the road at the time.
“We would like to thank everyone who has come forward with information and footage, and we now have a large amount to work with. Our officers are in the local area over the next few days carrying out their enquiries.”
If you can assist with police’s investigations, call 101 or email [email protected] and quote incident 491 of August 21.