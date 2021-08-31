Have you seen the flip-flop burglar? CCTV appeal launched in Cleethorpes

Police would like to speak to the casually dressed alleged burglar

Police are appealing to identify a man in relation to an attempted burglary of a house in Cleethorpes.

On Monday, July 26 the man in a released CCTV image is reported to have unsuccessfully attempted to gain entry to a house at around 11.55pm.

He left the scene shortly after, and has evaded police attention ever since.

Officers would like to speak to him in connection with the incident, and are now appealing to the public to help track him down.

In the photograph he can be seen wearing a white jumper with shorts and sandals on, as well as a cap. He has facial hair around his neck area.

If you recognise him or have information that can help with investigations, contact police by calling 101 and quoting crime reference number 16/75608/21.