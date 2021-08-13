“Life will never be the same”: Family tribute for Sleaford teen killed in A15 crash
“Billy was much loved and will be greatly missed”
The family of an 18-year-old who died in a crash on the A15 say they are “devastated” by the loss of a “lovely person who just wanted to be friends with everyone”.
Billy Sadler, from Billingborough in Sleaford, was driving a black Ford Fiesta Zetec in the early hours of Monday, August 9 when he was involved in a crash with a lorry on the A15 at Highfield Farm, Bracebridge Heath.
He was pronounced dead at the scene despite the best efforts of the emergency services, and two male passengers were taken to hospital with injuries.
The driver of the lorry was uninjured in the crash, that took place at 4.44am, prompting the road to temporarily close.
Billy’s parents have released a tribute honouring his life, describing the close bond he had with his brother Jack, 16, and sister Libby, 19.
The tribute reads: “Billy was a lovely person who just wanted to be involved and be friends with everyone. He was christened as William George Sadler but has always been known to everyone as Billy.
“He was the middle of our three children, Libby, 19, Billy, 18 and Jack, 16 and while they were close in age, they were an even closer unit.
“We have taken comfort from all the messages of love and support from immediate family and friends and it is apparent from those messages that Billy was much loved and will be greatly missed by many.
“As a family, we are devastated, and life will never be the same again without Billy.”
The family have asked for their privacy to be respected at this time.