Lincoln drops out of COVID rate top 50

Lincoln has dropped out of the top 50 highest COVID infection rates in the country, recovering from a stint at the top of the list.

The city’s infection rate is back to mid-July levels and just three Lincolnshire councils have marked increases this week.

Lincoln has a seven-day infection rate of 386.8 per 100,000 and sits 61st in the UK.

The rate is between the July 12 and 19 rates of 334.3 and 392.8, however at the time that placed it 146th in the rankings – showing that even smaller outbreaks can now place an authority higher on the board.

At a district council level, Lincoln is currently surpassed by East Lindsey, which sits 46th with an infection rate of 406.3 per 100,000 – up from 55th at 366.8.

North East Lincolnshire Council is still up there, currently sitting at 35th with a rate of 424.2 – but the unitary authority is down from its 11th place position last week.

South Kesteven District Council was the only other authority to rise up the rankings when compared with the previous week, moving from 108th to 71st with an infection rate of 374.2 per 100,000.

However, despite slipping from 154th to 172nd in the national table, West Lindsey District Council was the third district to see a rise in rates from 294.2 per 100,000 to 315th.

The rest of the county’s districts all saw falls in both rates and positions nationally, including Boston, which just a few weeks ago sat top of the table, but now sits 251st with a rate of 282.3.

Across Greater Lincolnshire in general the average rate has also continued to fall since August 9, this week dropping to 323.1.

Nationally, however, England’s infection rates continue to rise, reaching 324.2 for the past seven days on August 23.

Across Lincolnshire, the most infections continue to be among the younger age groups, with 15-19-year-olds having a seven-day rate of 952 per 100,00, followed by the 20-24-year-olds at 716.6 and the 25-29-year-olds at 671.6.