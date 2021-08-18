Two charged after Bolton and Lincoln fans clash

Police have charged two football fans after appalling violence erupted on the streets of Sincil Bank following last night’s match between Lincoln and Bolton.

As fans and families left the ground on Tuesday, August 17, following a 1-0 defeat by Bolton, they were met with barbaric fighting.

In a distressing clip sent to The Lincolnite, footage appeared to show a brawl involving between 12 and 15 young males.

Watched on by panicked crowds, thugs appear to throw punches, kick one another, and two people appear to stamp on the heads of those pulled to the ground.

Videos sent to The Lincolnite also showed police officers pushing men back in an effort to relieve tensions.

“White army” can be heard amid the shouts filling the residential neighbourhood.

James Pemberton, 26, of Hyde Way, Holdingham, Sleaford, has been charged with a Public Order offence, and Pete Evans, of Sunny Garth, West Houghton, Bolton, has been charged with being drunk and disorderly.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesperson said: “The disorder happened at 9.45pm at the junction of Cross Street and Scorer Street near to the stadium as fans walked in the direction of Tentacroft Street. The disorder involved two groups of fans from opposing sides.”

Both men have been bailed and are due to appear at Lincoln Magistrates Court on September 8.

Anyone who was in the area at the time, has information relating to the disorder, or has any mobile phone or dashcam footage, is asked to contact Lincolnshire Police on 101 quoting incident 87 of August 17.