Lincoln’s first Taco Bell drive-thru now open too
Orders up everyone!
Taco Bell’s first Lincoln restaurant has fully opened its doors in the uphill area of the city, offering deliveries, dine-in and a drive-thru as well.
It is the 67th UK restaurant opened by the Mexican-inspired fast food chain, taking over the former Pizza Hut site at Nettleham Road.
The restaurant opened initially for deliveries last Thursday, but is now open for dine-in and drive-thru orders as well.
It will be open from 10.30am to 11pm seven days a week, and will be on Uber Eats, JustEat and Deliveroo for delivery services.
A second Taco Bell restaurant will open in Lincoln on Friday, September 24 on the High Street, offering dine-in only at the former Everest Xpress Nepalese and Indian takeaway unit.
To see what we thought of Taco Bell, check out our story from when we visited the Scunthorpe branch for an instalment of The Lincolnite Tries earlier this month.