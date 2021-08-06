Lush Lincolnshire remote retreat has a price tag to match

A stunning five-bedroom property on the outskirts of Sleaford has been put on the market for £750,000.
The Ancaster stone property on Chapel Lane in North Rauceby, just a couple of miles outside of Sleaford, was built in 2006 and has been listed by estate agents Fine & Country.
The house comes with five double bedrooms, two of which have ensuites, a family bathroom with roll-top bath, an open fireplace in the snug, gym space and a private, paved garden terrace.
The house shares plenty of traditional village values with its cosy features, but has the modern layout with an open plan kitchen/dining and living room, not to mention a standalone double garage.
This is what it looks like inside:
The open plan kitchen diner, with bespoke painted timber and oak worktops. | Photo: Fine & Country
The other side of the open plan area offers plenty of natural light. | Photo: Fine & Country
The sitting room has an open fireplace for a cosy atmosphere in the winter months. | Photo: Fine & Country
A very bright and bulky home with plenty of character. | Photo: Fine & Country
An incredibly spacious master bedroom that comes with a balcony. | Photo: Fine & Country
There are five large bedrooms in the property. | Photo: Fine & Country
One of the two ensuite bathrooms, complete with separate bath and shower area. | Photo: Fine & Country
The top floor is used as a gym or office space. | Photo: Fine & Country
The garden is a sight to behold, offering privacy with enclosed space. | Photo: Fine & Country
