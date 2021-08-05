Newark man jailed after violent attack left victim with brain bleeds

A 39-year-old man has been jailed for two years after a street attack in Newark left another man with a fractured skull and eye socket, and bleeds on the brain.

The victim fell to the floor and hit his head on the road after he was punched to the face by Stephen Chilvers in a violent attack. It happened in Chatham Court in Newark shortly before 11pm on May 2, 2019, following a heated argument between the two men.

Chilvers then continued to punch the man in the face and kicked him in the head before leaving.

Police officers called to the incident provided first aid and stopped the bleeding to the victim’s head by applying several bandages.

The victim was taken to hospital for treatment, which included an operation to attach metal plates to his jaw bone after he sustained a broken jaw.

Following enquiries, police attended an address on Stoke Avenue in Newark during the early hours of the next morning to arrest Chilvers. He was aggressive towards officers and resisted before he was arrested.

Chilvers, of Pierson Street in Newark, was charged on August 3 this year. He then appeared at Nottingham Crown Court for sentencing after pleading guilty to causing grievous bodily harm.

Inspector Charlotte Allardice, District Commander for Newark and Sherwood, said: “This was a vicious and prolonged attack which left the victim with serious head injuries. Chilvers continued to attack him while he was lying prone on the floor, landing more punches and kicking him to the head.

“This kind of violent behaviour is totally unacceptable. Nottinghamshire Police takes such reports extremely seriously and will always investigate and look to take robust action against those found to have committed such offences.”

Nottinghamshire Police added that the latest national statistics revealed offences of violence with injury in the county fell by 25% in the 12 months to April 2021.