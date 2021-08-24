Police appeal after sexual assault at Lincoln Bierkeller
Police want to speak to the man photographed
Police are investigating reports of a sexual assault by touching at Bierkeller in Lincoln earlier this month.
At around 12.20am, at the Authentic Bierkeller on Silver Street, on Sunday, August 8, a man is believed to have sexually assaulted a woman by touching her inappropriately.
He has been described as white, 5ft 8in tall with ginger hair, and was wearing a white and grey coloured jumper.
The man in the image is who police would like to speak to, and if you recognise him or have any information that can assist officers, get in touch in one of the following ways:
- Call 101 and quote incident 26 of August 8
- Email [email protected] and use the same quote reference number in the subject box
- If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crimestoppers online or by calling 0800 555111