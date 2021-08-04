Rail strikes hit Sunday services across Lincolnshire
‘This is immensely frustrating for customers’
Train services across the county will be hit by rail strikes on Sunday.
It comes after rail union the RMT voted in favour of industrial action, saying East Midlands Railway is issuing inferior contracts to some train guards.
The following services will not run from Sunday August, 8, until further notice: the 7.32pm Lincoln to Nottingham, 9.03am Grantham to Nottingham, 11.40am and 7.45pm Newark North Gate to Lincoln and the 11.06am and 7.15pm Lincoln to Newark North Gate.
A rail replacement bus service will run in place of the cancelled trains, but timings will be slightly different. All other services will continue to run as normal. You can check your journey online here.
General Secretary Mick Lynch said: “It’s time for the company to stop playing games and start respecting the staff who generate their profits.
“EMR should get out of their bunker, recognise the legitimate grievances of their workforce and start negotiations over a fair and just settlement to this long-running dispute.”
An EMR spokesperson said: “This is an extremely disappointing decision taken by the RMT and we appreciate this is immensely frustrating for customers – particularly as Covid restrictions ease and the country reopens.”
Further strike action has been announced for Sundays in August and September affecting some Regional routes and some trains to/from London St Pancras. We'll still run a significant proportion of trains on affected days. See our response and travel advice: https://t.co/tpORjkXRK9
— EMR (@EastMidRailway) August 4, 2021