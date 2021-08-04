Semi-final heartbreak for Shona McCallin and Team GB hockey at Olympics
Shona will still have a chance at bronze
Team GB and Shona McCallin’s quest to retain the Olympic gold medal in the women’s hockey event has come to an end, after a 5-1 defeat to the Netherlands in the semi-final.
The reigning champions from Rio 2016 were searching for Olympic glory once again in Tokyo, but missed out on a place in the gold medal match after the Netherlands beat GB comfortably on Wednesday morning.
Shona McCallin from Newark was one of the gold medalists from the last games, but the 26-year-old could not help guide the team to the final this year.
All medal hopes are not yet lost for Team GB, however, as they will now prepare for a bronze medal match against either Argentina or India on Friday.
The match was seen as revenge for the Dutch, who were beaten in a penalty shootout in the gold medal match against Team GB in Rio five years ago, and they will now face the winner of the other semi-final for their chance at gold.
The Netherlands are the number one ranked hockey team in the world, and they showed all their quality as they swept aside the 2016 Olympic champions.