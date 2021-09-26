Biker dies in Great Steeping crash

Lincolnshire Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage after a crash at Great Steeping (East Lindsey), on Sunday, September 26, in which a motorcyclist died.

The collision, which involved a dark-coloured Suzuki GSXR 1000 and a white Nissan X-Trail, happened on the B1195 at the junction with Mill Lane. Police received the call at 12.49pm.

The motorcyclist, a 62-year-old man, did not survive his injuries.

The road has been closed for several hours while emergency services attended and recovery of the vehicles took place.

If you saw the collision, or have dashcam footage, you may be able to help the police investigation.

There are several ways you can reach Lincolnshire Police:

Call 101, quoting Incident 254 of 26 September

Email [email protected] putting “Incident 254 of 26 September” in the subject line.