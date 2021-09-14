Lincoln body shaping studio undergoes rebrand after struggle for lockdown survival

A professional studio near Lincoln that offers cosmetology services for women has undergone a rebrand, and will be hosting an open day to introduce some new customers to the company.

Beauty Factory, formerly Studio Figura, which can be found on Gateway Court in South Hykeham, is owned by Alekasandra Sluzalek and offers fitness, wellbeing and cosmetology services exclusively for women in the area.

Alex took over the business in December 2019, and said she could never have anticipated the months that followed with the COVID-19 pandemic.

She told The Lincolnite: “The timing was unfortunate obviously, it was really difficult for us to survive being such a new business. It was like my new born baby so I did everything to look after it in the hard times.

“I’m looking forward to the future now and this rebrand will be a good chance to look ahead, the community have been very supportive.”

Monthly packages are available with treatments from £149 per month, while aesthetic cosmetology varies between £25 and £100 per session, depending what kind of service you are after.

Beauty Factory also offers individual consultations with body composition analysis, and promises great results in a short space of time.

To thank her customers for their support during lockdown, and to try and welcome some new faces through the door, Beauty Factory will be hosting an open day between 5pm and 8pm on Saturday, September 18, with 50% off a selection of treatments and packages.

Entry is free and the 50% off offer includes fat freezing, fat melting and endermology, as well as a chance to try the fitness and wellness devices free of charge, plus a complimentary glass of Prosecco for your orders!

For more information, visit the Beauty Factory Facebook page.