Lincoln Cathedral crowns first ever artist of the year

The winner of Lincoln Cathedral’s first ever artist of the year competition has now been crowned.

The competition was held in the Cathedral grounds at the start of September and open to all amateur and professional artists. They were given a brief of capturing any part of the cathedral of the surrounding area.

Thirteen artists took part, with one travelling from West Yorkshire to be involved, and they had four hours to create their work.

The three finalists were chosen as Rosie Ablewhite, Rosemary Burke, and Sally Kheng, with the latter announced as the winner.

Sally’s picture will now be framed and exhibited for the next 12 months in the new cathedral visitor centre.

The competition was judged by the Very Revd Christine Wilson, Dean of Lincoln, and local artist Dominic Parczuk, who was the Cathedral’s artist of residence in 2017.

It will return again next year with details of the 2022 competition to be announced on Lincoln Cathedral’s website and social media pages.

Sally said: “I’m delighted to have won the competition and that my painting will be displayed in the new visitor centre. I’m usually a landscape artist and so this was a big challenge for me.”

Thank you to everyone who took part in the first Cathedral Artist of the Year competition. Great to see such brilliant artwork! Here is the winner of the 2021 competition; Sally Kheng, with the judges, @DeanofLincoln and Dominic Parczuk @LincsCathedral pic.twitter.com/oZyMitBca7 — Christine Wilson (@DeanofLincoln) September 4, 2021

Dean Christine Wilson said: “We have the joy and privilege to see this wonderful building every day and in all seasons, and it remains a wonder every time, but to see it through new eyes by the artworks which have been created as part of this competition is refreshing and rewarding.

“I want to thank all those who have taken part, choosing a winner was not an easy decision, but Dominic and I loved the energy and passion that Sally’s picture conveyed. I hope it inspires others to uncover their creative talents and enjoy looking in detail at the world around them.”