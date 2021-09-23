Lincoln MP at loggerheads with scientific experts as COVID jabs for school children begin

Under 6,000 vaccinations were carried out last week as booster jabs begin in the county – but Lincoln’s MP and the government’s scientific experts have collided in their views over jabbing young people.

Vaccination data released on Thursday revealed that 1,113,804 doses of the jab had now been handed out in Lincolnshire.

There were 5,739 doses given out in the past week, 1,486 fewer doses than the previous week’s 7,225.

Of those, 537,555 were second jabs – a total of 84.77% of the total 634,453 population of Lincolnshire.

Some 563,296 people over the age of 18, and 12,953 under 18s have received their first dose, while 535,007 over 18s and 2,548 under 18s were double-dosed.

In North East Lincolnshire a total of 214,640 doses of the vaccine have been administered, with 102,810 second doses.

In North Lincolnshire, 240,645 doses have been handed out, with 115,886 being double-jabbed.

On Wednesday, England’s Chief Medical Officer Professor Chris Whitty told the government’s Education Committee that there was “substantial transmission” of COVID-19 between the ages of 12-17.

“Virtually any child, unvaccinated, is likely to get an infection at some point between 12 and 15,” he said.

“There is definitely substantial transmission happening in this age group. In fact, the age group we’re talking about is the one in which the highest rate of transmission is currently occurring, as far as we can tell.”

Lincolnshire’s health bosses are still preparing to issue vaccines to the 12-15 age range, but hope to have the majority done by the October half-term.

However, Lincoln’s MP Karl McCartney has asked the government to reconsider their stance on administering the COVID-19 vaccine to children, asking that they “do no harm”.

During a debate with fellow members of parliament on Tuesday, he said 50-70% of children have contracted and survived COVID-19, and called the government’s claims that this will protect children “a fallacy”.

“Regardless of the chief medical officer’s overruling of the JCVI, I would say that when it comes to our nation’s children and young people, the people in these roles should remember that their actions should do no harm”, he said.

“Our colleagues in government—whether newly appointed or not—should also be mindful, in respect of the electorate’s children, that they should do no harm.”

Wednesday also saw the launch of the booster jab vaccination programme in Lincolnshire.

Health bosses began giving out third doses of the vaccine at the The Table Tennis Club at the Meres Leisure Centre, Grantham.

A spokesman said attendance at the centre was “pretty constant throughout the day”.

On Friday, boosters will start being given from the Princess Royal Sports Arena, in Boston, and the Lincolnshire Showground.