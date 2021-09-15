Lincolnshire health chiefs reveal plan to give 12 to 15-year-olds COVID jab in school

Health bosses in Lincolnshire have confirmed 12 to 15-year-olds across the county will be given the COVID-19 vaccine at school.

It comes after yesterday’s announcement, by the UK’s Chief Medical Officers, that healthy children aged 12 to 15 should be offered one dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

A spokesperson for NHS Lincolnshire said: “We continue to prepare for the imminent rollout across Lincolnshire, which will be delivered in schools by our Schools Aged Immunisation Service.

“Those being home schooled or excluded will receive confirmation of how to access vaccinations shortly.

“We are liaising closely with the education department at Lincolnshire County Council to ensure we minimise disruption to education.”

The COVID vaccination programme will be managed separately to the flu vaccination programme, and the consent processes will also be separate.

The spokesperson said: “Any parent that has offered consent for the flu vaccination can be assured that this consent is not applicable nor will be used to vaccinate their child with the COVID vaccine.”

Parents, guardians or carers will shortly be contacted and advised how to give consent for their child to receive the COVID vaccine.

Parents are urged not to contact their child’s school or the NHS – once children become eligible, the NHS will get in touch.

Meanwhile the local NHS is also preparing to offer COVID booster jabs from next week.

A spokesperson said: “We are currently awaiting the NHS operating guidance that will outline who will be eligible for a booster vaccination, as well as the legal framework to allow administration of the vaccines.

“We will be following JCVI guidance in relation to eligibility and the optimum window for vaccination.”

The Pfizer vaccination will be the main vaccine used as the booster, irrespective of whether you were previously vaccinated with Pfizer or AstraZeneca, and should be given at least six months after the your second dose, with the optimum window being between six and nine months.

People will be contacted by the NHS when they are eligible, and should not get in touch before then.