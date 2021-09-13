Lincolnshire PCC asks PM and Chancellor for better police funding

Lincolnshire’s PCC has called for fairer funding for the county when he met the Prime Minister and The Chancellor today.

Police and Crime Commissioner Marc Jones met Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak on the eve of the budget to push for better funding for Lincolnshire.

He also set out some of the innovative and successful work being done in the county to combat crime, protect communities and help victims.

Mr Jones told the PM and Chancellor that the police officer uplift programme had already made a huge difference in the county by boosting front line officer numbers.

The new recruitment has enabled the force to create new rural crime, roads and violence reduction teams in the county.

But he also pointed out while progress had been made the underlying underfunding of Lincolnshire needed to be addressed to prevent the progress from being eroded.

“The support the Government has provided for policing across the country is beginning to make a real difference in our communities and I explained how the investment is making an impact on front line services,” said Mr Jones.

“Both the Prime Minister and the Chancellor listened carefully to my points about the need to change the funding formula and I am pleased they responded positively to the points made.

“It’s important to understand that, while huge progress has been made in transforming the financial future of Lincolnshire Police, we cannot rest on our laurels.

“The people of Lincolnshire deserve fair funding for their services, and I believe the plea did not fall on deaf ears.”

Mr Jones met Mr Johnson when the PM visited the British Gas training academy – one of four being used to train up 3,500 engineers over the next decade as the business heads towards a zero carbon future.