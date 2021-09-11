Man arrested after midnight attack on Lincoln High Street
A man in his 30s suffered facial wounds
Lincolnshire Police arrested a 34-year-old man after an assault on Lincoln High Street.
It happened around midnight on September 11, near the House of Fraser store.
EMAS paramedics called police moments later, as they treated a man in his 30s for facial wounds after he was allegedly kicked in the face.
Officers then arrested the 34-year-old man on suspicion of actual bodily harm (aggravated assault).
The injured man was taken to hospital for treatment.
The arrested man remains in custody and will be questioned in due course, police said on Saturday morning.