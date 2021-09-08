Over 200 homes and businesses without power in uphill Lincoln
Power should be restored by this evening
Over 200 properties in the uphill area of Lincoln, including The Tower Hotel, have been affected by a power cut on Wednesday afternoon.
Residents on Union Road are also among those impacted by the power cut. Wester Power Distribution said the incident was raised at 3.07pm on September 8 and its engineers are working to get the power returned as quickly as possible.
It is currently estimated that the power will be restored by 6.30pm this evening – see the latest here.
Western Power Distribution said just after 3.45pm that 213 properties are off supply with the LN1 postcode area being affected by the incident.