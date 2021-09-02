Over 600 new COVID cases in Greater Lincolnshire on Thursday as 82% double-jabbed

There have been 611 confirmed COVID cases in Greater Lincolnshire on Thursday, as more than 81.6% of the county have now received their second dose of the vaccine.

Government figures showed 367 new cases in Lincolnshire, 119 in North East Lincolnshire and 125 in North Lincolnshire.

Two further deaths of North East Lincolnshire residents were also confirmed in the government figures.

NHS data, meanwhile, confirmed one further death in Northern Lincolnshire and Goole NHS Trust’s facilities.

Nationally, cases increased by 38,154 to 6,862,904 while deaths rose by 178 to 132,920.

Vaccination data released on Thursday revealed that 1,089,833 doses of the jab had now been handed out in Lincolnshire. There were 33,423 doses given out in the past week, 14,788 more doses than the previous week.

Of those 517 were second jabs – a total of 81.6% of the total 634,453 population of Lincolnshire.

A total of 561,357 people over the aged of 18, and 10,755 under 18 have received their first dose, while 515,899 over 18s and 1,822 under 18s were double-dosed.

In North East Lincolnshire a total of 209,133 doses of the vaccine have been administered, with 98,210 (76.49%) being second doses.

In North Lincolnshire, 236,307 doses have been handed out, with 112,728 (80.02%) being double-jabbed.

Nationally, figures today showed that 50% of all teens aged 16 and 17 had now had their first COVID jab – just four weeks after the programme was given the go ahead. In Lincolnshire this figure is 56%.

NHS staff have now delivered more than 75 million doses, since the NHS in England administered the first jab outside of clinical trials to Maggie Keenan in December 2020, with almost four in five adults now double vaccinated.

Health and Social Care Secretary Sajid Javid said: “It is fantastic to see the enthusiasm of young people to get the jab and great news that more than half of 16 to 17s in England are now vaccinated with a first dose as they return to colleges and sixth forms.

“Thank you for playing your part in helping us live safely with this virus so we can continue to enjoy the freedoms we missed like seeing friends and family.

“Jab by jab we are building a wall of defence that has already saved more than 105,000 lives and prevented 143,000 hospitalisations in England alone. Do not delay – please come forward and get both of your vaccines as soon as you can.”

The latest Public Health England weekly surveillance report has shown cases falling in all areas except the North East.

The PHE report said Covid-19 vaccines in England are estimated to have prevented more than 143,600 hospital admissions in those over 65, according to new figures from Public Health England.

Meanwhile, research by King’s College London has suggested that being fully vaccinated against COVID-19 cuts the odds of developing long COVID by 50%.

Coronavirus data for Greater Lincolnshire on Thursday, September 2

99,433 cases (up 611)

65,203 in Lincolnshire (up 367)

15,390 in North Lincolnshire (up 125)

18,840 in North East Lincolnshire (up 119)

2,280 deaths (up two)

1,671 from Lincolnshire (no change)

312 from North Lincolnshire (no change)

297 from North East Lincolnshire (up two)

of which 1,370 hospital deaths (up one)

844 at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust (up one)

44 at Lincolnshire Community Health Service hospitals (no change)

1 at Lincolnshire Partnership Foundation Trust (no change)

481 in Northern Lincolnshire (NLAG) (up one)

6,862,904 UK cases, 132,920 deaths

DATA SOURCE — FIGURES CORRECT AT THE TIME OF THE LATEST UPDATE. POSTCODE DATA INCLUDES DEATHS NOT IN HEALTHCARE FACILITIES OR IN HOSPITALS OUTSIDE AUTHORITY BOUNDARIES.