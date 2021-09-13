Pair deny murder of man in Lincolnshire village

They will face trial next year

Two men accused of killing a 46-year-old following an alleged fight in a Lincolnshire village are to stand trial in March next year.

Terence Hardy and Stuart Gray are both charged with killing Dean Gray who died in hospital following an incident at Fairfield Yard in Long Bennington.

On Monday, Hardy denied murdering Dean Gray on August 13 this year but admitted manslaughter.

Stuart Gray denied the manslaughter of Dean Gray and a further charge of possession of an offensive weapon.

The prosecution did not accept Hardy’s guilty plea to manslaughter and he now faces trial on the charge of murder.

Judge John Pini QC listed the case for a trial due to start on March 7, 2022.

Terence Hardy, 35, of Main Road, Long Bennington, and Stuart Gray, 63, also of Main Road, Long Bennington, were both remanded in custody to await their trial.