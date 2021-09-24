Ten places to pick your own pumpkins in Lincolnshire
Grab your wellies and wheelbarrow!
Head down to a pick your own pumpkin patch to entertain the kids autumn – with so many springing up around the area people in Lincolnshire will be spoiled for choice!
Here are ten to choose from:
- Waddingworth Pick Your Own Pumpkins at Redhouse Farm. Open Saturdays and Sundays from 10am to 4pm from Saturday, October 9 to Sunday, October 31. There will be face painting and a street food stall. More information here.
- Doddington Hall Pick Your Own Pumpkins. Daily from Saturday, October 2 to Sunday, October 31, between 10am and 4pm. Find out more here.
- Tattershall Farm Park. The pumpkin patch will be open for the entire month of October. Visitors to the farm park can pay £6.99 to upgrade their tickets to get access to the pumpkins patch. There will be a Halloween craft, spooky sweet treat and a glitter tattoo. More details here.
- The Pumpkin Bumpkins Pick Your Own in Spridlington is a new patch for this year, with more than 40,000 pumpkins growing in the field. It will be open every weekend from Saturday, October 9, as well as every day during the half term week, 10am to 4.30pm. More information can be found here.
- Rand Farm Park’s Pumpkin Festival runs from Friday, October 22 to Sunday, October 31. Access to the patch is included with admission and there is also a pumpkin carving activity you can pay extra to do. More information here.
- Syston Park Farm Shop and Cafe near Grantham. The pumpkin patch will be open every day throughout October, with a variety of sizes shapes and colours. More details here.
- Lings Farm near Caistor. Weekends from Saturday, October 9 and then open every day from Monday, October 23 to Sunday, October 31. 10am to 4pm. There will be 5,000 different pumpkins to choose from. Find out more here.
- Bell’s Pumpkin Patch in Boston. Saturday, October 16 and Sunday, October 17, then Saturday, October 23 to Sunday, October 31. There will be a pumpkin cannon raising money for charity and lots of family activities. More details can be found here.
- Coleby Pick Your Own Pumpkins. Saturday, October 16 and Sunday, October 17, then every day from Friday, October 22 until Saturday, October 30. 10am to 4pm. They say there are some ‘monster’ pumpkins this year. More information here.
- Pink Pig Farm near Scunthorpe. The Pumpkin Festival will include picking and carving and will run from Saturday, October 23 to Sunday, October 31. Tickets can be booked online here.