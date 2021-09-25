Lincolnshire
September 25, 2021 2.03 pm

The Flying Scotsman in Lincolnshire

From London to Skegness and back
Crowds welcome The Flying Scotsman in Sleaford. | Photo: Mark Suffield

The Flying Scotsman toured Lincolnshire as it travelled from London on Saturday through Sleaford, Spalding, Boston, Wainfleet and Skegness (and back later in the evening).

The steam train, built in 1923 for the London and North Eastern Railway (LNER), is among the most recognisable rail vehicles in history, covering more than two million miles when it was in service.

Mark Suffield captured these great photos of The Flying Scotsman at Sleaford Station on September 25.

