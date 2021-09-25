The Flying Scotsman in Lincolnshire
From London to Skegness and back
The Flying Scotsman toured Lincolnshire as it travelled from London on Saturday through Sleaford, Spalding, Boston, Wainfleet and Skegness (and back later in the evening).
The steam train, built in 1923 for the London and North Eastern Railway (LNER), is among the most recognisable rail vehicles in history, covering more than two million miles when it was in service.
Mark Suffield captured these great photos of The Flying Scotsman at Sleaford Station on September 25.
— See the full timings for the journey
Email your photos to [email protected]