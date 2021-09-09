Lincolnshire
The Lincolnite Tries: The new menu at Bottle & Glass in Harby

Incredible food at a beautiful village pub
Head chef Jackson Porter and manager of the Bottle & Glass in Harby, Daniel Woodhouse. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

A popular village pub-restuarant that was bought out by a local businessman has launched a brand new menu for the autumn and winter months, and The Lincolnite went to try it out.

The Bottle & Glass in Harby, just ten miles from Lincoln, has developed an impressive reputation for the quality of its food since it reopened under new ownership this April.

It was taken over by co-owner James Kirby, who also owns property development company Stirlin, and a friend of his after being frequent visitors of the pub in recent years.

The Bottle & Glass in Harby is a cosy, friendly village pub with quite the reputation for food service. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

Speaking after buying the pub, James Kirby said: “The acquisition has provided a wonderful opportunity to venture into the hospitality sector, as we approach an end to what has been an incredibly challenging period.

“With cause for optimism, I believe this is exactly the right time to invest into the sector and I am delighted to be able to invest in such an exceptional pub.”

A look at some of the exceptional dishes on the new menu. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

The venue was given a refurbishment before opening its doors on April 15, and with business thriving ever since, the Bottle & Glass has now launched a brand new menu.

The menu will specialise in food typically served during the autumn and winter seasons, offering three courses for people with a range of palates.

Starters include butternut squash soup, grilled goat’vs cheese and a choice of wings, with prices ranging from £6.50 to £8.50.

Hot buffalo chicken wings with sesame and blue cheese dip. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

Slow confit chicken, smoked cheddar and garlic croquettes with mustard mayonnaise. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

The autumn/winter menu has plenty of classic dishes on it such as burgers and steaks, as well as seasonal favourites like beef wellington and chicken katsu curry.

Chicken katsu curry with sticky jasmine rice, pickled carrots, sesame seeds and chilli. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

Fillet of beef wellington, mushroom duxelles, parma ham in puff pastry, with fondant potato, honey roasted parsnips, braised red cabbage and red wine jus. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

There are also a tasty range of puddings on offer, and we sampled the New York Cheesecake as well as a brilliant waffle with ice cream and strawberries.

Dessert prices are £6.95, except for the Bottle & Glass cheese board which comes with walnuts, celery, grapes, crackers and chutney, costing £9.50.

New York cheesecake with cherry compote and raspberry sorbet. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

The menu also offers stone baked pizzas, sides, sandwiches, light bites and Sunday roasts, with vegetarian, vegan and gluten free options available.

Despite the pub being refurbished heavily before reopening, the traditional charm that made it a popular establishment has been kept.

| Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

Tradition is the key, with both bars having a cosy fireplace situated nearby. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

The bar inside. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

The Bottle & Glass can be found on Harby High Street. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

