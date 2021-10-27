Almost 1,000 homes lose power in Ruskington

Former West Lindsey District Council Leader Giles McNeill has stepped down from the authority a month after admitting fraud offences, it has been confirmed.

Mr McNeill, who was kicked out of the Conservative Party, pleaded guilty to a number of offences totalling £31,000 at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court at the end of September and is due to appear before Lincoln Crown Court for sentencing.

It is understood his appearance, due to be Thursday, October 28, has been delayed – though this has yet to be confirmed.

A statement from Chief Executive of West Lindsey District Council Ian Knowles said: “I have received the resignation of Councillor Giles McNeill and as such the council will now carry a vacancy.

“A Notice of Vacancy will be available on the website from today (Wednesday, 27 October).”

Residents had questioned why Councillor McNeill held on to his position as an Independent member for Nettleham after admitting eight theft, fraud and forgery charges totalling £31,201.04 from his own party, over a period of six years.

However, a councillor cannot be disqualified until sentence has been passed for a period of not less than three months without the option of a fine.

McNeill was leader of the council from May 2019 until announcing in September 2020 he was stepping back from the role for “personal reasons”.

He was also organising secretary and communications manager for Gainsborough Conservative Association and was employed in a similar role by the constituency MP Sir Edward Leigh. He stepped down from both positions last year.

McNeill became the council’s youngest member when he was first elected to represent the Nettleham ward at a by-election in September 2012, at the age of 30. After stepping down as leader he left the Conservative Group but continued to sit as an Independent councillor.

Councillor McNeill and the Conservative Party have been contacted for comment. Councillor McNeill also appears to have deleted his Twitter account.