Almost 1,000 homes lose power in Ruskington
Disruption expected to last up to two hours
Close to 1,000 homes in Ruskington suffered a power cut on Wednesday morning.
Properties on Station Road, Winchelsea Road, Lime Close, Bellview Road, Hawthorn Close, Rectory Road and more were hit with the cut at around 9.40am on Wednesday.
A total of 979 houses were affected by the outage within the NG34 postcode area.
Western Power Distribution has said it is aware of the issue and hope to have the power restored by 11am on Wednesday morning, with engineers on their way to deal with it.
A spokesperson for WPD said: “We are aware of this power cut incident which was raised at 9:42am this morning and our engineers are working to get the power returned as quickly as possible. We are sorry for any inconvenience this is causing you.”