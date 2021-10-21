As COVID numbers spike across Greater Lincolnshire, here’s where to get your booster jab
Ahead of a challenging winter
With Greater Lincolnshire recording its highest number of Coronavirus cases on Wednesday and government pushing hard for booster jabs, here’s everything you need to know about where to get yours.
There were nearly a thousand new COVID cases recorded in Greater Lincolnshire on Wednesday, the highest daily tally so far — as Sajid Javid announced cases could reach 100,000 a day nationally.
The government has previously admitted winter will be “challenging” and health advisers have warned of “waning immunity” from vaccinations.
Booster vaccines are being pushed in order to improve the protection of those most at risk from COVID-19 and health bosses say it will give longer-term protection against serious illness from the virus.
So, who’s eligible for the vaccine?
To get a third dose of the vaccine you must have had your second jab at least six months ago.
The most vulnerable groups being targeted include:
- people aged 50 and over
- people who live and work in care homes
- frontline health and social care workers
- people aged 16 and over with a health condition that puts them at high risk of getting seriously ill
- people aged 16 and over who are a main carer for someone at high risk
- people aged 16 and over who live with someone who is more likely to get infections including HIV-positive people, transplant patients or those having treatments for cancer, lupus or rheumatoid arthritis
- People who are pregnant and in 1 of the eligible groups can also get a booster dose.
How to get your COVID-19 booster vaccine
Eligible patients will be contacted by the NHS when it’s their turn. It is best somewhere between six to nine months since your second jab.
The NHS is asking people not to contact them, though frontline or social care workers can book an appointment online and will usually get it through their employer.
Where will the vaccine be offered?
Most vaccines will be given at:
- Lincolnshire Showground
- Boston’s Princess Royal Sports Arena
- A local pharmacy
- A GP Surgery
Which COVID-19 vaccine will you get?
Most people will be offered Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine or Moderna vaccine, but some may be offered Oxford/Astrazeneca if the others are not available
The booster dose may be different from the vaccines received for first and second doses.