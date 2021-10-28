Boston council leader backs plans for Museum of Brexit

The Leader of Boston Borough Council believes a Museum of Brexit would “provide a wealth of opportunities for the town” if it is chosen as the final location.

The trustees of the Museum of Brexit said earlier this month that they’re now deciding between Boston or Peterborough after 17 months of locational research, market trawling and site visits across the UK.

The location decision will be announced in early 2022 and the museum will open by late 2023, according to The Telegraph. The building earmarked for Boston, which had the biggest Brexit vote majority (75.6%) back in 2016, has not been disclosed at this stage.

In a statement to The Lincolnite, Councillor Paul Skinner, Leader of Boston Borough Council, said: “The potential for a Brexit Museum to be located within Boston provides a wealth of opportunities for the town, our community and our visitors.

“It also complements the ethos of the Town Investment Plan’s Town Centre Regeneration proposals by bringing our fabulous heritage buildings back to life to become vibrant visitor attractions that are also community hubs for learning and skills.”

There is a possibility that the museum, if located in Boston, will be home to several community groups who will benefit from the building and close ties with the professionals working there.

The proposed museum will celebrate the links between the UK and Europe. Boston is well positioned to do this as a centre of trade with Europe spanning hundreds of years.

There will also be opportunities to link learning and culture, to strengthen community involvement in pride of place through understanding the historic role Boston has played, both as part of the Hanseatic League, and more recently in the Brexit debate.

The Museum of Brexit describes itself a project that is “supported by many on both sides of the referendum question, and aims to provide a fair and balanced view of the campaign and what led up to the campaign”.

Meanwhile, the council plans to bid for city status as part of a competition launched by Queen Elizabeth II.