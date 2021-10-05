Boyes finds a new home in Lincoln

Family-owned discount store Boyes will make a comeback in Lincoln in time for Christmas after finding a new home in the city.

Boyes said it will be opening a new store in the unit formerly occupied by Mothercare at the St Marks Shopping Centre.

The discount store did not initially know about Lincolnshire Co-op’s plans to demolish and replace the old retail building it was previously located in at the City Square Centre until The Lincolnite went to speak to them in March 2019.

Shelves started to empty and there were fears over the future of the popular store as it started to wind down in January 2021 before closing for good the following month.

After times of uncertainty, Boyes can now focus on preparing for the opening of the new Lincoln store.

Boyes said: “We are very busy getting the store ready and look forward to welcoming customers new and old.

“The new store will be opening in time for the Christmas season, keep a look out for further updates.”

We are pleased to be opening a new store in Lincoln, located within @StMarksShopping keep a lookout for updates 👀

To celebrate we are giving you 2 CHANCES TO WIN a £50 Boyes Voucher 🛍

To enter ➡️ FLW, RT & COMMENT #boyeslincoln

Full T&Cs https://t.co/lARHb9m0AC

Ends 29/10/21 🤞 pic.twitter.com/NKXNEYYpKH — Boyes (@BoyesStores) October 1, 2021

It is also giving away two chances to win a £50 Boyes voucher to spend in-store by asking people to like, share and comment on the recent social media post.