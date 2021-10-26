CCTV appeal after sexual assault in Grantham pub
CCTV footage now shows the man entering the pub
Police are appealing to locate a man captured on CCTV in a pub in Grantham, after a female staff member was reportedly sexually assaulted while on shift.
At around 7.30pm on Wednesday, September 22, a man entered the Old Bank pub on Grantham High Street and ordered a drink from the bar.
After finishing the drink, the man went to the bar and offered a tip. At this point he grabbed a female member of staff with both hands and kissed her neck, before being pushed away and told not to touch her.
Police originally released an image of the man in question, but have now published CCTV footage from the pub to try and help identify him quicker.
If you have any information which could help with police’s investigation, contact officers in one of the following ways:
- Call 101 and quote incident 381 of September 22
- Email [email protected] and use the same incident number in the subject line
- Anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555111