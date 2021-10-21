Charity harvest supper at Lincoln Cathedral celebrates Lincolnshire produce

A harvest supper in aid of charity was hosted at Lincoln Cathedral on Wednesday evening, with 175 guest attending.
The Harvest Supper was a celebration of the successful harvesting of crops grown on Lincolnshire land, and an opportunity to auction off some great local prizes to raise money for charity.
It was held in the nave of Lincoln Cathedral and hosted by the High Sheriff of Lincolnshire Claire Birch as an opportunity for people to come together, give thanks and share.
The reception before the dinner at Lincoln Cathedral. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite
Guests at the reception enjoying the evening. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite
The Lincolnite Editor Daniel Ionescu with Partnerships Manager Katrina Burrill at the Harvest Supper at Lincoln Cathedral. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite
The event was in aid of the Lincoln Cathedral Fabric Fund, which supports the conservation projects of the historic landmark building, and 5% of ticket sales supported Centrepoint Outreach, the High Sheriff’s chosen charity.
Centrepoint Outreach is a Christian food bank charity based in Boston which provides facilities, guidance and support for homeless and vulnerable people in the area.
The High Sheriff of Lincolnshire Claire Birch, who is also the owner of Doddington Hall, holding a speech about food poverty and sustainability. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite
The Very Reverend Christine Wilson welcoming the guests to Lincoln Cathedral. The event also raised funds for maintenance and repairs. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite
Before the supper, guests watched a specially-commissioned photo story, with a live music accompaniment, created by observational photographer Henry Kenyon, who grew up in Lincolnshire, studied in London and now lives in Bristol.
Guests watching a specially-commissioned photo story, with a live music accompaniment, created by observational photographer Henry Kenyon. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite
The live music accompaniment to the photo montage from the Boston food bank projects. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite
Henry spent time at four food projects in Boston, which all come under the umbrella of the Lincolnshire Food Partnership, which works for a fairer, greener, more sustainable food system in the county.
The four projects shown were the Maud Foster Windmill, Willoughby Road Allotment Association, Greenfield Bakers, and Centrepoint Outreach.
The Harvest Supper was held in the Lincoln Cathedral nave.| Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite
An Autumnal tablescape including Lincolnshire produce and flowers. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite
Three long banquet tables lined the Lincoln Cathedral nave. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite
Guests were seated at long banquet tables, sharing large plates of some of the county’s finest produce.
The menu included roasted Lincolnshire squash, Cote Hill blue cheese, Doddington herd Lincoln red grass-finished beef, and baked Lincolnshire beetroots and roast potatoes.
Chef Sam Owen from Salted Orange prepared the harvest supper with produce from Doddington Hall. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite
The table decorations were from Doddington Hall too, the home of the High Sheriff. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite
Roasted Lincolnshire squash with Cote Hill blue cheese for starters. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite
Doddington herd Lincoln Red grass-fed beef, slow cooked in pomegranate & beetroot juice, topped with cinnamon & cumin caramelised onions. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite
Baked Lincolnshire beetroots and barley & cauliflower warm salad with a lemon & dill dressing. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite
An auction and raffle was also held to raise money for Centrepoint Outreach, with experience days such as sushi making at Fulbeck Hall and a large dinner at the Great Hall at Doddington on offer.
