Comedian Omid Djalili debunks petrol crisis saying “it’s your fault” ahead of Lincolnshire gigs

The Lincolnshire community is doing all it can to help a terminally ill 21-year-old boy with a rare genetic condition tick off his bucket list before it is too late.

Joshua Bilton, 21, from Lincoln, was born with Williams syndrome, which is a rare genetic disorder affecting growth, causing mental deficiencies and potential heart defects.

The Lincolnite published a feature about Joshua in September, as his family organised a fundraiser to help him tick off his bucket list after doctors were unable to prevent his heart issues despite years of treatment.

Things on his bucket list include a trip to Disneyland, a holiday to Lourdes in France, back stage tickets to meet his favourite WWE wrestlers and a zoom chat with Slipknot, one of his favourite bands.

Well, Joshua’s bucket list journey ticked off a wonderful milestone recently, as he managed to go to the O2 in London to watch WWE live, and he met wrestler Rey Mysterio, one of his heroes.

The fundraiser to help achieve these dreams is now standing at £1,465 at the time of reporting, and that isn’t the only way people in Lincolnshire have been helping out with Joshua’s cause.

BFT Scaffolding in Lincoln have joined forces with a whole host of local businesses to donate prizes for a huge raffle, with proceeds going to that much-wanted Disneyland trip for Joshua.

Prizes include gift vouchers from the likes of The Gentry, Mamma’s Italian Bistro and Body Art Tattoos, an Xbox Series S from BFT Scaffolding themselves, a Nintendo Switch from Gaughan Electrical Services and private box tickets for a Lincoln City game from Hii Communications.

To enter and have a chance to win any of these great prized, whether it be a spa day, games console or Beats headphones, visit the event’s raffle page.

A spokesperson for BFT said: “We came across Joshua’s journey recently. Having read an article The Lincolnite had published, it saddened us greatly that a local family was so furiously fighting to make their boy’s wishes come true. A luxury of time and health far often taken for granted.

“We feel very fortunate that we are in a position to reach out and try support our community, not only to help those who deserve it, but also to show our gratitude for the support we have received as a business. Without the local community we would not be in a position to work with charities and help where we can.

“BFT Scaffolding as well as many of the amazing companies that have donated are centred around family and we would all like to extend our empathy and well wishes to Joshua and his family.

“On speaking with Joshua’s mum, it’s inspirational how they are taking this journey on and we wish you all the best in keeping that brilliant smile on Joshua’s face!”

As well as this, local strongmen Dave Johnson and Craig Collins, who often do challenges for charity, will be doing a truck pull on Saturday, October 16 to help raise money for Joshua.

The event will have three categories: a 27 tonne truck pull for men, a 15 tonne one for women and then a 19 tonne truck pull whilst carrying a yoke that weighs the equivalent of two people.

Craig and Dave’s fundraiser has £560 on it at the time of reporting, and is only expected to grow closer to the date.

Entry will be £10 and all money raised from the fundraiser and on the day will go direct to Joshua’s bucket list cause.