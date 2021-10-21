Disbelief as Lincolnshire district council vice chairman uses n-word in meeting

It’s almost time for spooky season, and Lincolnshire is getting in the Halloween spirit with plenty of activities to either frighten or excite you.

From pumpkin trails to haunted tours and a chainsaw massacre takeover, there’s something to everyone, young and old, to enjoy in the county this Halloween.

The Lincolnite has already listed some of the best places you can go to pick pumpkins (see the list here), and there’s so many more events to look out for.

These are just a few of the many events planned in Lincolnshire for the Halloween season, and if you are aware of any more that should be mentioned, get in touch by emailing [email protected].

Lincoln BIG Ghost Bus Tour

Lincoln Business Improvement Group will be offering bus tours with a spooky twist to get people into the Halloween spirit.

The sightseeing bus tour will be hosted by local ghost expert Karen Crow, who will guide you through Lincoln and tell tales of the city’s haunted past.

Tours are planned on Saturday, October 23 and Saturday, October 30, both starting at 6pm from outside Lincoln Cathedral, heading towards the castle walls and spanning across many landmarks in the city.

Tickets cost £8.50 and can be purchased from the Lincoln BIG website. It is suitable for all ages and seats will be allocated first come, first served.

Lincoln Pumpkin Trail

Back by popular demand, Visit Lincoln’s Pumpkin Trail has returned to the uphill section of the city, with numerous pumpkins hidden in shop windows along the Bailgate and Steep Hill area.

The trail runs from Saturday, October 17 to Sunday, October 31, with a series of quiz questions to answer and facts to learn at each stop of the trail, as well as locating the pumpkins, of course.

It is totally free to take part, with a free map available to pick up from the Visitor Information Centre. There will be certificates and stickers available for everyone who gives it a try, and a prize draw for anyone who successfully completes the trail.

To enter the prize draw, completed quiz sheets need to be posted into the Visitor Information Centre or submitted online at the Visit Lincoln website by November 8.

Day of the Dead Parade

Another popular event making a return to Lincoln is the Day of the Dead Parade, which invites people to embrace the colour and carnival attitude of celebrating Halloween.

The parade is led by a giant seven-foot skeleton that is walked through the city between 1-2pm and 3-4pm on Sunday, October 31 to round off the event.

You can create your own parade mask and paper flowers, as well as visiting the crafts stalls and listening to haunted stories during the weekend.

If skull musicians and playful Halloween characters sound like fun, then this free to visit parade is perfect for you.

Pecan’s Pumpkin Patch at Bransby Horses

Bransby Horses, located just a few miles outside of Lincoln, will have a Halloween theme throughout the spooky season, and has brought back its Pecan’s Pumpkin Patch for this year.

Pumpkins cost just £2.50 and you can pick yours from 10am to 4pm, seven days a week, from October 8 to October 31, with free entry and parking throughout half term.

Picking pumpkins and getting to see some of the beautiful horses they have at Bransby, what’s not to love?

Chainsaw Massacre Takeover at Axed & Escape

Not one for the faint hearted, Axed Lincoln and Escape Lincoln have teamed up to host the Chainsaw Massacre Takeover – the only event of its kind in the city this year.

Exclusive sessions are available in Escape Lincoln’s special Chainsaw Massacre escape room, known as the scariest room in the region, and you might not be alone in there.

As for Axed Lincoln, they will host themed axe throwing lanes along with Halloween games and limited edition drinks.

The event is not recommended for under-18s, and will run from Friday, October 29 to Sunday, October 31, costing £100 for up to six axe throwers at Axed, and £100 for five players at the themed room at Escape Lincoln. Book from Escape Lincoln’s website and Axed Lincoln’s website respectively.

Fear Island at Fantasy Island theme park

Fantasy Island will bring its theme park thrills into the spookiness of October with a month-long makeover called Fear Island.

Fear Island will have four brand new interactive scare mazes, running from October 9 until October 31.

The scariest of the lot will be Hellhole, which is lit only by a glowstick as visitors rummage through a dark netherworld trying to avoid a lost band of flesh eating WW2 soldiers.

There will also be a firework display at Island Beach on Saturday, October 30 after sunset, to add some colour to the Halloween season.

For more information on Fear Island, visit the Fantasy Island website.

Spooky Maize Maze

Uncle Henry’s Farm Shop, Butchery and Cafe in Gainsborough will play host to a number of Halloween events, not least converting the famous Maize Maze into a spooktacular experience.

The maze will have nine Halloween characters scattered around for you to find before it gets dark. Boots or wellies are advised for the maze.

As well as this, Uncle Henry’s will offer its own pumpkin patch and a game of Ghastly Golf – navigate your way through the nine-hole mini golf course with a twist.

It is open from 9.30am-5pm Monday to Saturday, and 10am-4pm on Sundays, with last entry to the maze coming an hour before the area closes. The Spooky Maize Maze runs from October 23 to October 31.

Dobbies’ Halloween Spooktacular

Dobbies Garden Centre in Boston will also be getting in on the action this year, hosting a Halloween event for the whole family between Thursday, October 21 and Sunday, October 31.

For the children, there will be a fancy dress competition, games and music, as well as the opportunity for trick or treating, while adults can sit back with some delicious afternoon tea.

Tickets cost £8.99 for children and £6.50 for adults, and can be purchased from the Dobbies website.