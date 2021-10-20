Domino’s opens fourth Lincoln takeaway in former chippy
Lincoln now has four Domino’s takeaways
Domino’s opened a new Lincoln takeaway in the site formerly occupied by Burton Road Chippy.
Burton Road Chippy relocated from 169 to 119 Burton Road in October last year, with Domino’s opening to customers for the first time at the site on Monday, October 18.
The new store, which created 35 new jobs, will be open seven days a week for delivery and collection from 11am-11pm.
It is also open for delivery only between 10.45pm and 2.45am.
Sarah Flynn, Store Manager at Ermine Domino’s said: “We’re thrilled to have opened our new store in Ermine, allowing us to deliver our delicious, handcrafted pizzas to even more of our local community.
“We’re also on the lookout for passionate, hard-working and diligent individuals to be part of our Ermine team including pizza chefs, customer service staff and delivery drivers.”
Domino’s has three further locations in Lincoln on the High Street, Outer Circle Road and Tritton Road.