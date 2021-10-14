Elsham Golf Club slapped with one star hygiene rating
A North Lincolnshire golf club has has been told ‘major improvements’ are necessary after it received a one-star food hygiene rating.
Elsham Golf Club was handed the rating following a recent inspection by North Lincolnshire Council.
The venue near Brigg has a clubhouse, bar and function rooms, and caters to weddings and other meetings.
Inspectors found major improvements were needed with its management of food safety, according to the report published on the Food Standards Agency’s website.
Improvements were also required around its hygienic food handling and the cleanliness/condition of the facilities.
North Lincolnshire Council’s inspectors visited the club on September 1, and the results have now been published online.
The golf club declined to comment on the results.