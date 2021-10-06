Evacuation after fire breaks out at Grantham shopping centre
Three Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue crews were called to the blaze
Three Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue crews were called to a blaze in a stock room at a shopping centre in Grantham.
People were evacuated from the Isaac Newton Centre just after 8am on Wednesday, October 6 due to a fire in the stock room of the Ryman stationery shop.
Crews from Grantham, Sleaford and Corby Glen used breathing apparatus and hose reels to extinguish the fire.
No one was hurt in the incident, which was contained to the shop.
People regained entry to the building shortly after.
The crew from Grantham remained on the site for dampening down procedures.
Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue later confirmed that the fire was caused by a heater accidentally switched on being too close to stock in cardboard boxes.
1/2 10:25 All crews have now left the shopping centre in Grantham. Fire and smoke damage to a single store's stock-room and contents. Caused by a heater accidentally switched on being too close to stock in cardboard boxes.
— Lincs Fire & Rescue (@LincsFireRescue) October 6, 2021
2/2 Fire extinguished using breathing apparatus, 1 hose reel jet, 1 dry powder extinguisher, 1 thermal imaging camera and PPV fans to ventilate the premise.
— Lincs Fire & Rescue (@LincsFireRescue) October 6, 2021