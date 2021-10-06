Grantham
October 6, 2021 9.41 am

Evacuation after fire breaks out at Grantham shopping centre

Three Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue crews were called to the blaze
| Photo: RSM Photography

Three Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue crews were called to a blaze in a stock room at a shopping centre in Grantham.

People were evacuated from the Isaac Newton Centre just after 8am on Wednesday, October 6 due to a fire in the stock room of the Ryman stationery shop.

Crews from Grantham, Sleaford and Corby Glen used breathing apparatus and hose reels to extinguish the fire.

No one was hurt in the incident, which was contained to the shop.

People regained entry to the building shortly after.

The crew from Grantham remained on the site for dampening down procedures.

Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue later confirmed that the fire was caused by a heater accidentally switched on being too close to stock in cardboard boxes.

 

