Excitement as British Cycling National Championships gets under way in Lincoln
Plus a whole weekend of action
The second day of the British Cycling National Championships is under way with the circuit race in Lincoln on Friday.
The first event was the time trial and took place in Tealby on Thursday, October 14. Brothers Ethan and Leo Hayter took both the elite and under-23 titles, while Anna Henderson and Anna Shackley were also crowned national champions – see the time trial results here.
Friday’s focus is the circuit race. The majority of the route through Castle Square, Westgate, Union Road and Drury Lane in Lincoln will be closed from 11am and access to the Bailgate will be closed at 3pm – see the full list of road closures for the National Championships here.
The National Championship Sportive will take place on Saturday, October 16 before cycling legends Chris Froome and Mark Cavendish take part in Sunday’s road race, taking in the cobbled Michaelgate climb once every eight miles.
The men’s race will be contested over 166km (13 laps) and the women’s race over 101km (8 laps).
Cobbled climbs can be watched at Michaelgate, while gripping action will be over at Long Leys Road, and the Bailgate is the perfect spot to grab a drink while the racers go by.
Failing that, you can see full race highlights on ITV4 at 7pm on Tuesday, October 19, as well as on British Cycling’s YouTube channel and live on Eurosport Player.
🚴♀️What a day in Tealby for the @BritishCycling National Time Trial Championships.
Catch-up with our special four-hour show from the event with @CarlaGreene84 @scottydalton @andyroche here👉https://t.co/rY1DEY9VgY pic.twitter.com/koD5gt8jGN
— BBC Radio Lincolnshire (@BBCRadioLincs) October 14, 2021