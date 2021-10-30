Firefighters free casualties in serious A16 crash
All emergency services were called to the crash
All emergency services were called to a serious collision on the A16 at East Keal overnight.
A section of the road was closed in both directions following the crash involving two cars at around 8pm on October 29.
Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue crews from Spilsby, Alford and Skegness attended.
Firefighters used Hydraulic Rescue Equipment to release casualties from both vehicles.
The fire service added that three people had managed to free themselves before crews arrived.
The road was open again by the early hours of October 30.
Lincolnshire Police have not yet given further updates about the crash.
This story will be updated as soon as more information is available.