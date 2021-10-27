Five-bedroom home next to Lincoln Castle on market for less than £1m
A must-see home that spans across four floors
An elevated property situated right next to the famous Lincoln Castle walls is up for sale for just shy of £1 million, boasting some of the finest views in the city.
The property on Drury Lane is overlooked by the walls of Lincoln Castle, and has been listed on the housing market by Savills for a guide price of £950,000. See the full listing here.
For your money, you not only get sensational views of the city’s most picturesque landmarks, but you also get five double bedrooms, a gym with a sauna, a gated driveway and an open fire in the spacious sitting room.
Outside there is a veranda in the garden, which is floodlit throughout, and a large patio surrounding the house at ground level, with further space for garden furniture if required.
Roo Fisher, head of residential sales at Savills Lincoln, comments: “I especially love the spectacular views from 20 Drury Lane, overlooking the whole of Lincoln. Imagine waking up every morning with a coffee and seeing that.”
Let’s take a look inside: