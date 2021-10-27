October 27, 2021 8.53 am

Five-bedroom home next to Lincoln Castle on market for less than £1m

A must-see home that spans across four floors
What a location for this stunning five-bedroom home. | Photo: Savills Lincoln

An elevated property situated right next to the famous Lincoln Castle walls is up for sale for just shy of £1 million, boasting some of the finest views in the city.

The property on Drury Lane is overlooked by the walls of Lincoln Castle, and has been listed on the housing market by Savills for a guide price of £950,000. See the full listing here.

For your money, you not only get sensational views of the city’s most picturesque landmarks, but you also get five double bedrooms, a gym with a sauna, a gated driveway and an open fire in the spacious sitting room.

The house was built in the 1980s but has been brought into the modern world. | Photo: Savills Lincoln

Outside there is a veranda in the garden, which is floodlit throughout, and a large patio surrounding the house at ground level, with further space for garden furniture if required.

An outdoor space with endless potential. | Photo: Savills Lincoln

Roo Fisher, head of residential sales at Savills Lincoln, comments: “I especially love the spectacular views from 20 Drury Lane, overlooking the whole of Lincoln. Imagine waking up every morning with a coffee and seeing that.”

Let’s take a look inside:

Well, that’s not a bad view. | Photo: Savills Lincoln

The property has a gated parking area. | Photo: Savills Lincoln

Dinner with a view from this dining room. | Photo: Savills Lincoln

The sitting room has an open fire and a perfect gazing spot with a large window. | Photo: Savills Lincoln

| Photo: Savills Lincoln

The kitchen has been refurbished for modern living. | Photo: Savills Lincoln

The master bedroom, oozing with natural light. | Photo: Savills Lincoln

The house comes with an ensuite shower room as well three additional bathrooms. | Photo: Savills Lincoln

Rooms span across four floors. | Photo: Savills Lincoln

There’s even a library/study for you to kick back in. | Photo: Savills Lincoln

An ideal sun trap during summer months. | Photo: Savills Lincoln

Lincoln Cathedral peering round the corner of this wonderful property. | Photo: Savills Lincoln

You can see for miles! | Photo: Savills Lincoln

