Gillingham fan denies assault of Lincoln City players during match
He denies the charges against him
A 39-year-old man has appeared in court after being charged with assault against two Lincoln City players during the opening match of the season in League One.
Gillingham fan Ross Mitchell, is alleged to have shoved Lincoln City players Tayo Edun and Cohen Bramall when the former opened the scoring for the Imps against the Gills during a 1-1 draw on August 7.
The incident prompted police to escort Mr Mitchell out of Priestfield Stadium and later arrest and charge him with two counts of assault by beating.
Mr Mitchell, of Arden Street, Gillingham, appeared at Medway Magistrates’ Court on September 30 and denied the alleged assault, stating it was an act of self-defence as the Imps players ended up behind the advertising boards near the fans in celebration of the goal.
Ross Mitchell has been bailed on the condition that he does not contact prosecution witnesses and stays away from Gillingham matches.
A two-day trial has been scheduled at Maidstone Magistrates’ Court on March 22.