Green Flag awards for 10 Lincolnshire parks ranked among best in UK

Some of the finest parks in Lincolnshire have been recognised as outstanding public spaces at the Green Flag awards.

Ten parks in Greater Lincolnshire, spanning across Lincoln, Scunthorpe and Grantham were given Green Flag status for 2021, at the annual awards this week.

Sites across the country are given Green Flag award status if they are judged to be well maintained with strong community involvement, as well as being welcoming and safe for all.

In Lincoln, prolific Green Flag award winners Hartsholme Country Park, the Arboretum and Boultham Park were all given the honour once again.

It is the third year in a row that Boultham Park has been given the award, while Hartsholme Park won its first in 2008 and the Arboretum in 2003 after it was renovated.

Elsewhere in the county, Queen Elizabeth Park and Wyndham Park in Grantham were given the award, as was Baysgarth Park in Barton-upon-Humber.

In North Lincolnshire, Scunthorpe was celebrating four Green Flag awards in the town, at Sheffield Park, Kingsway Gardens, Woodlands Memorial Park and Central Park.

Sheffield Park underwent an 18-month transformation before being given the award. The park has new play equipment and a skate park, as well as more trees, a nature walk and developing wildflower ‘corridors’.

It means that ten Greater Lincolnshire parks were given the Green Flag award in 2021, which is testament to the strong focus on park provision within the county.

Councillor Rob Waltham, leader of North Lincolnshire Council, said: “It is vitally important that we protect and develop our green spaces.

“The news that Sheffield Park has received a Green Flag and that Baysgarth Park, Central Park, Kingsway Gardens and Woodlands Memorial Park have kept theirs is a testament to our commitment to provide vibrant areas that help keep our communities safe and well.”